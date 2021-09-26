Falcons earn first victory of the season with win over Giants

The Falcons moved to 1-2 on the young 2021 NFL season, after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium by a final score of 17-14.

The Giants and Falcons both entered Week 3 seeking their first victory of the young season.

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo hit a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give Arthur Smith his very win as Atlanta's head coach.

The Giants went ahead of the Falcons 14-7 early in the fourth quarter on Saquon Barkley’s first touchdown since returning from an ACL injury last season.

He scored on a 1-yard dive. Daniel Jones added a 2-point conversion run.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan finished the day with 243 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, while completing 27 of 36 pass attempts.

Next up, the Falcons return to home to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to play the Washington Football on Oct. 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.