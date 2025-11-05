Falcons vs. Colts in historic Berlin matchup | What you should know before Sunday morning

article

The Brief The Falcons play the Colts in Berlin on Sunday, marking the first-ever NFL regular-season game at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium. Atlanta enters Week 10 at 3-5, boasting a top-ranked defense but an offense still struggling to convert drives into points. To stay in playoff contention, the Falcons must finish strong and win key divisional matchups against Tampa Bay and Carolina.



Falcons fans watching from home will be waking up early Sunday morning for a little history. Atlanta faces the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany, in what will be the first regular-season NFL game ever played at the city’s Olympic Stadium.

Kickoff is 9:30 a.m. Eastern on FOX 5 Atlanta.

Falcons in Berlin

What we know:

Olympiastadion Berlin, originally built for the 1936 Summer Olympics, provides a dramatic stage unlike any NFL venue. Its open oval design means wider camera shots, louder echoes, and a bit more distance between the stands and the field, something viewers will notice right away.

The sold-out crowd is expected to include fans wearing jerseys from nearly every NFL team. Germany’s fan base has made each international game feel like a soccer championship, with coordinated chants, signs in multiple languages, and nonstop energy.

Berlin marks the third German city to host an NFL regular-season game, following Munich and Frankfurt, and it comes as the league works to expand its European reach.

Falcons abroad: a decade of international play

Timeline:

This isn’t new territory for Atlanta. The Falcons have steadily become one of the league’s most experienced international travelers:

2014: Lost to the Detroit Lions 22-21 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

2021: Beat the New York Jets 27-20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Kyle Pitts scored his first NFL touchdown.

2023: Fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-7 at Wembley in another London game.

2025: Now take on the Colts in Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

The Falcons also faced Indianapolis in a preseason matchup in Tokyo back in 2005, when Michael Vick and Peyton Manning briefly shared the field.

According to FOX Sports and the Associated Press, Atlanta’s four regular-season international games put them near the middle of the pack among NFL teams who have played abroad.

Not the most traveled, but one of Germany’s teams

Dig deeper:

The Jacksonville Jaguars remain the NFL’s true international regulars, with more than a dozen games abroad, mostly in London. The Vikings, Patriots, and Dolphins also rank ahead of Atlanta in total appearances.

Where the Falcons stand out is their international marketing reach. Under the NFL’s Global Markets Program, Atlanta is one of a small group of teams with official commercial rights in Germany, giving the franchise a foothold in one of the league’s fastest-growing fan markets.

That means Berlin won’t just be another game. It’s a business and branding showcase for the Falcons, who have made it clear they want to connect with German fans beyond this weekend.

What fans need to know at home

What you can do:

For Atlanta fans not boarding a plane, here’s how to catch the game:

Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. local time in Berlin)

TV: FOX 5 Atlanta or the NFL Network elsewhere

Streaming: Available on NFL+

Opponent: Indianapolis Colts (home team designation)

The broadcast will feature sweeping aerial shots of the Olympic Park, the historic stadium towers, and fan scenes that mix NFL energy with European flair.

A global stage for Atlanta

Why you should care:

For the Falcons, this game offers more than just a chance to rebound midseason. It’s an opportunity to represent Atlanta, and the South, on one of the league’s biggest international stages.

From the domed roar of Mercedes-Benz Stadium to the open-air chants of Berlin, Sunday’s game will test Atlanta’s ability to travel, adapt, and perform under global pressure.

And for fans at home, it’s one of the rare times to sip coffee instead of a tailgate beer while watching the Falcons make history.

The Atlanta Falcons so far this season

By the numbers:

The Atlanta Falcons have navigated a season of highs and lows as they pursue an end to their seven-year playoff drought.

Record and standings

The Falcons currently hold a 3-5 record and sit in third place in the NFC South.

Defensive strength vs. offensive inconsistencies

Early in the season, Atlanta’s defense ranked impressively in yardage metrics, allowing only 244 yards per game, putting the unit at the top of the league in that category. However, the offense has struggled to turn those yardage gains into points. The club averaged about 19 points per game, which placed them in the lower third of the league.

Notable games

Among the positive moments, the Falcons beat the Buffalo Bills on the road in prime time, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. calling his team "really legit" after the win. Conversely, there have been embarrassing losses. For example, the Falcons were shut out in a 30-0 defeat by the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. Another narrow 24-23 loss to the New England Patriots cost them after a late missed extra point.

Coaching and roster context

Head coach Raheem Morris is in his second season at the helm, and the team entered with a retooled roster and high expectations. The run game, led by Bijan Robinson, remains a strength and a focal point of optimism.

Outlook and key concerns

The Falcons face a stretch of opponents with strong records, and their inconsistency makes their playoff outlook precarious. As one AP headline put it: "The only thing consistent about the Atlanta Falcons’ 2025 season is their inconsistency."

Critical areas for improvement include converting yardage into points, stabilizing the kicking game, and maintaining focus week-to-week.

Head coach Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons talks to referee Brad Allen #122 during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Future Falcons matchups

What's next:

As the Falcons prepare for their Week 10 matchup in Berlin, here’s how the rest of their 2025 regular season lines up.

Week 11

Sunday, Nov. 16 — vs. Carolina Panthers

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Week 14

Sunday, Dec. 7 — vs. Seattle Seahawks

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 11 — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime-time)

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Week 16

Sunday, Dec. 21 — at Arizona Cardinals

Kickoff: Time TBD

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Week 17

Date and time TBD — vs. Los Angeles Rams

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

At 3-5, the Falcons’ postseason hopes are alive but fragile. They sit third in the NFC South, needing a strong run through November and December to stay in the wildcard race. Their defense has shown playoff-caliber consistency, but offensive struggles and red-zone inefficiency have kept them from closing out winnable games. To contend, Atlanta likely needs to finish at least 9-8 and sweep key divisional matchups against Tampa Bay and Carolina.