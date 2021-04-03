Falcons celebrating culture in Atlanta on "404 Day"

Atlanta's own holiday — "404 Day."

The holiday — set for Sunday, April 4 — is a hat tip to the 404 area code.

It highlights the city's music, arts, food and sports scene.

The Atlanta Falcons are celebrating through artistic expression.

Shannon Joyner, marketing director with the Atlanta Falcons, talked to Good Day Atlanta's Kaitlyn Pratt about his year's events.

The Falcons and Truist have partnered with local Atlanta artist Fabian Williams to create a mural that will be in place on MLK Jr. Drive from April 2 through the end of the 2021 season.

The theme of the mural is celebrating students of the Atlanta University Center (AUC) (Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, Morehouse School of Medicine). The Atlanta University Center is not only a pillar of the historic Westside community and the city of Atlanta but also the country and the entire world.

Advertisement

Both Truist and the Falcons strongly support the Westside community and Historically Black Colleges and Universities, so recognizing and celebrating the AUC was a perfect direction for the mural and celebrating 404 Day in this way.

Falcons and Truist support black-owned small businesses in partnering with Sweetroots Hair Bar (782 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314) to provide free haircuts and styling for Atlanta University Center Students on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Just show your student ID.

The Falcons have created a limited edition T-Shirt to celebrate all of Atlanta for 404 Day. Shirts are available at the Team Store at Atlantic Station while supplies last.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.