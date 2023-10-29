Fake cop tries to 'pull over' wrong vehicle, Athens police say

A Colbert man was arrested after Athens-Clarke County Police say he "pulled over" the wrong vehicle.

Timothy Hulsey was charged with use of blue lights on a vehicle and impersonating a police office on Oct. 26.

Husley is accused of attempting to pull over an off-duty officer. When he saw the vehicle was actually an unmarked police cruiser with emergency lights, he fled the scene, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Officers were able to locate him a short time later and took him into custody.

The 60-year-old Husley was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail, but has since bonded out on a nearly $7,000 bond.