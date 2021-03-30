Police searching for suspect in deadly SW Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a deadly Atlanta shooting.
Police released images of a man investigators believed fatally shot a man on March 25.
Officers said they were called to a crime scene around 9:24 p.m. after reports of a person shot at the400 block Fairburn Road.
When they got to the scene, investigators found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he was conscious and breathing when medics took him to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.
(Photo: Atlanta Police Department)
Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the shooting may have occurred at another location.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
_____
