Police searching for suspect in deadly SW Atlanta shooting

article

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a deadly Atlanta shooting.

Police released images of a man investigators believed fatally shot a man on March 25.

Officers said they were called to a crime scene around 9:24 p.m. after reports of a person shot at the400 block Fairburn Road.

When they got to the scene, investigators found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he was conscious and breathing when medics took him to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

(Photo: Atlanta Police Department)

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the shooting may have occurred at another location.

Advertisement

GET MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY HEADLINES

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.