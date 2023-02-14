Atlanta father and 8 children displaced after fire destroys home

article

An Atlanta father and his eight children need a new home after theirs went up in flames Monday night.

The fire broke out shortly before 11 p.m. Monday at Barry Stephen's home on the 4000 block of Fairburn Avenue SW.

Officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor and quickly destroyed the home's kitchen, dining room, and den.

Stephens tells FOX 5 he's a single father of eight and is looking for all the help he can get right now.

He says most of the family got out of the burning home safely, but two boys had to jump from a second-story window to get away from the flames.

"I tried to run up and save my sons but the smoke was too much," Stephens said. "They were upstairs banging on the window and saying ‘Help.’ That's the worst feeling for a parent when you can't do nothing to save your kids."

Those two children are pretty scrapped up, with one of them breaking a finger.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.