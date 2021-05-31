1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say

article

One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting on Monday evening outside a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say.

It happened in the 100 block of Fairburn Road SW near M.L.King Jr. Drive SW shortly before 10 p.m. Atlanta police said officers arrived at the scene to find two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital where one of the victims died.

Their names have not been released.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available including information on a shooter.

