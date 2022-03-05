Expand / Collapse search

Fairburn Police cancel Mattie's Call, missing 68-year-old woman found safe

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Police issued a Mattie's Call on March 5, 2022 during their search for Kathleen Johnson. (Fairburn Police Department)

FAIRBURN, Ga. - A missing 68-year-old woman was found safe late Saturday afternoon, Fairburn Police confirmed.

Kathleen Johnson had been reported missing from her home in the Meadow Glen subdivision earlier on March 5.

Prior to being located Johnson was wearing blue jeans, a white and black striped shirt, with hair in a ponytail.

Johnson suffers from dementia which prompted authorities to issue a Mattie's Call during their search.

The Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been canceled.

