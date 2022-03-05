Fairburn Police cancel Mattie's Call, missing 68-year-old woman found safe

article

A missing 68-year-old woman was found safe late Saturday afternoon, Fairburn Police confirmed.

Kathleen Johnson had been reported missing from her home in the Meadow Glen subdivision earlier on March 5.

Prior to being located Johnson was wearing blue jeans, a white and black striped shirt, with hair in a ponytail.

Johnson suffers from dementia which prompted authorities to issue a Mattie's Call during their search.

The Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been canceled.

