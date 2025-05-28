Traffic stop in Haralson County uncovers cache of illegal firearms

The Brief A traffic stop in Haralson County led to the arrest of four men and the discovery of six illegal firearms, including three with machine conversion devices. The driver, David Antonio Huggins, and passengers Tyrese Dwayne White, Marcorellis Lanorris Burns, and Taequan Herndon face multiple felony charges related to firearms and theft. Haralson County Sheriff emphasized the importance of traffic enforcement in recovering stolen weapons and removing illegal firearms from the streets.



A routine traffic stop in Haralson County led to the discovery of multiple illegal firearms and the arrest of four men on a series of felony charges, authorities said Tuesday.

What we know:

Deputy Michael Manson, assigned to the Haralson County Crime Suppression Operational Interstate Task Force, was conducting traffic enforcement along Interstate 20 on May 27 when he stopped a white Dodge Charger for illegally tinted windows. Upon approaching the vehicle, Manson detected the smell of marijuana, the sheriff's office said.

After the driver admitted to not having a license, deputies asked all four occupants to exit the vehicle. One passenger was seen moving items around inside, prompting a probable cause search of the car.

During the search, deputies recovered six firearms, including three equipped with illegal machine conversion devices, also known as switches. One of the guns was reported stolen from Tennessee, according to the Georgia Crime Information Center.

All four individuals were taken into custody and booked at the Haralson County Detention Center.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ David Antonio Huggins (Haralson County Sheriff's Office)

The driver, David Antonio Huggins, 19, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with driving while unlicensed, a window tint violation, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a dangerous weapon, theft by receiving stolen property, and criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark.

Tyrese Dwayne White, 20, and Marcorellis Lanorris Burns, 21, both of Memphis, face the same four felony charges excluding the traffic offenses.

Taequan Herndon, 19, of Douglasville, Georgia, was also charged with the same firearm-related offenses.

What they're saying:

"This is yet another case where traffic enforcement makes a big difference," said Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams. "We not only recovered a stolen weapon but were able to take three dangerous and illegal firearms off the streets. The Crime Suppression Operational Interstate Task Force with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office continues to pay dividends, this time by getting illegal weapons off of the streets."

What we don't know:

It is not clear if any of the men have retained legal representation.