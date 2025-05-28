New 'Park & Wait Lot' at ATL aims to streamline traffic flow
ATLANTA - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is renaming its Cell Phone Lot to the "Park & Wait Lot" in a move aimed at improving the passenger experience and reducing roadway congestion.
What we know:
Beginning May 29, airport officials will update signage to reflect the new name, which better describes the lot’s purpose as a free, short-term waiting area for drivers picking up arriving passengers.
The renamed Park & Wait Lot remains free and offers Wi-Fi, giving drivers a safe and comfortable place to wait before heading to the terminal. The lot is situated near the terminals and is intended to keep curbside traffic flowing smoothly.
What they're saying:
"This change is part of ATL’s broader strategy to reduce curbside congestion, especially during peak times," airport officials said in a statement. "Many drivers bypass the lot, leading to backups on the roadways. These challenges often cause delays, reduce operational efficiency, and negatively affect traveler satisfaction."
What you can do:
Directional signage is being updated across airport roadways. Travelers can access the Park & Wait Lot via the following routes:
- From I-85 North: Take the Domestic Terminal exit, proceed onto Autoport Drive, and follow signs to the Park & Wait Lot.
- From I-85 South: Take the Domestic Terminal exit, follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center, and at the intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road, stay in the far-right lane.
- From Camp Creek Parkway: Take the Atlanta Airport exit, follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center, and at the intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road, stay in the far-right lane.
The Source: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport provided the details in this article.