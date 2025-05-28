New 'Park & Wait Lot' at ATL aims to streamline traffic flow

The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is renaming its Cell Phone Lot to "Park & Wait Lot" to improve passenger experience and reduce congestion. The Park & Wait Lot offers free short-term waiting with Wi-Fi, aiming to alleviate curbside traffic and enhance operational efficiency. Updated directional signage will guide drivers to the Park & Wait Lot from various routes, with details available on the airport's website.



Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is renaming its Cell Phone Lot to the "Park & Wait Lot" in a move aimed at improving the passenger experience and reducing roadway congestion.

What we know:

Beginning May 29, airport officials will update signage to reflect the new name, which better describes the lot’s purpose as a free, short-term waiting area for drivers picking up arriving passengers.

The renamed Park & Wait Lot remains free and offers Wi-Fi, giving drivers a safe and comfortable place to wait before heading to the terminal. The lot is situated near the terminals and is intended to keep curbside traffic flowing smoothly.

What they're saying:

"This change is part of ATL’s broader strategy to reduce curbside congestion, especially during peak times," airport officials said in a statement. "Many drivers bypass the lot, leading to backups on the roadways. These challenges often cause delays, reduce operational efficiency, and negatively affect traveler satisfaction."

What you can do:

Directional signage is being updated across airport roadways. Travelers can access the Park & Wait Lot via the following routes:

From I-85 North : Take the Domestic Terminal exit, proceed onto Autoport Drive, and follow signs to the Park & Wait Lot.

From I-85 South : Take the Domestic Terminal exit, follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center, and at the intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road, stay in the far-right lane.

From Camp Creek Parkway: Take the Atlanta Airport exit, follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center, and at the intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road, stay in the far-right lane.