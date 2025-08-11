Tucker debates drive-thru restaurant ban | What you need to know

The Brief The proposal aims to cap the number of drive-through restaurants, prohibit them in the downtown district, and require special approval in certain areas, with updated rules for setbacks and landscaping. Supporters argue the changes are necessary to alleviate traffic congestion and align development with Tucker’s comprehensive plan, promoting walkable neighborhoods. Public comments have raised concerns about economic impacts and property use limits, influencing the council's decision-making process.



The city of Tucker is looking to cap the number of drive-thru restaurants within the city limits.

The backstory:

Since February, Tucker has been under a moratorium on approving new drive-through facilities, giving officials time to review zoning policies. That moratorium expires on Monday night, and the council’s vote could determine whether tighter restrictions become permanent.

What we know:

The proposal would cap the total number of drive-through establishments, prohibit them in the downtown district, and require special approval in parts of Northlake and Lawrenceville Highway. It also includes updated rules for setbacks, landscaping and the minimum distance from residential areas.

What they're saying:

Supporters say the changes are needed to address traffic backups, especially along Lawrenceville Highway. One resident told council members that vehicles often wait up to 30 minutes in drive-through lines, spilling into travel lanes.

City leaders say the changes are part of a broader effort to align development with Tucker’s comprehensive plan and promote walkable neighborhoods, balancing commercial growth with mobility and safety.

The other side:

Public comments are expected to play a significant role in the debate. At the council’s July meeting, the ordinance was deferred after residents and business owners voiced concerns about potential economic impacts and limits on property use.

Why you should care:

If approved, the ordinance would immediately replace the expiring moratorium, setting new rules for future drive-through proposals.

What's next:

The Tucker City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. at City Hall to debate a proposed ordinance that would limit where and how many drive-through restaurants can operate in the city.

What you can do:

Click here to watch