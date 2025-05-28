Expand / Collapse search

Surveillance footage captures woman attacking employee at Hapeville restaurant

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 28, 2025 8:17pm EDT
Hapeville
Police are searching for this woman in connection to an assault at 861 Virginia Avenue in Hapeville on April 6, 2025. (Hapeville Police Department)

The Brief

    • A woman assaulted a store employee at Schlotzky’s on Virginia Avenue on April 6, captured on surveillance video.
    • The suspect wore a "Rare Squad" hoodie, a red/pink bandana, and dark tights, and left in a white Kia Soul.
    • Police request public assistance in identifying the suspect, offering anonymity to tipsters.

HAPEVILLE, Ga. - Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting a store employee earlier this year at a business on Virginia Avenue.

What we know:

According to the Hapeville Police Department, the incident occurred on April 6 around 2 p.m. at the Schlotzky’s restaurant located at 861 Virginia Avenue. Investigators say a woman, seen on surveillance video, forced her way behind the checkout counter and attacked an employee, knocking them to the ground.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie with the words "Rare Squad" in white or a light color on the front, a red or pink bandana on her head, and dark tights. She was last seen leaving the scene in a white Kia Soul. 

What we don't know:

The vehicle’s tag number is unknown.

What they're saying:

Police are asking anyone who can identify the woman to contact Detective N. Workman at 404-669-4681 or nworkman@hapeville.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

The Source: The images and details were provided by the Hapeville Police Department.

