Georgia AG greenlights Houston and Emory Healthcare merger

The Brief The Georgia Attorney General’s Office has approved the integration of Houston Healthcare and Emory Healthcare, set to officially unite on June 1, expanding access to care in Central Georgia. The integration process began with a Letter of Intent in August 2024 and a definitive agreement in February 2025, with final regulatory documents now being completed. The unification aims to strengthen healthcare services in Central Georgia, with Houston Healthcare contributing two hospitals, seven outpatient facilities, and nine physician practices, while Emory Healthcare brings its extensive network and resources.



The Georgia Attorney General’s Office has approved the integration of Houston Healthcare and Emory Healthcare, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for the two health systems to unite.

What we know:

Houston Healthcare, based in Warner Robins and Perry, is expected to officially join Emory Healthcare on June 1. The move follows nearly a year of discussions and agreements between the two organizations aimed at expanding access to care in Central Georgia.

The integration was first set in motion in August 2024, when Emory and Houston signed a Letter of Intent. In February 2025, they finalized a definitive agreement outlining the terms of the partnership. With the Attorney General’s approval now in place, the organizations will proceed with finalizing the necessary regulatory documents to complete the transition.

What they're saying:

"We are excited we have reached this important milestone to bring our two organizations together," said Dr. Joon S. Lee, CEO of Emory Healthcare. "The unification of our two health systems will allow us to strengthen and grow our services for patients in Central Georgia, while providing continuous high-quality health care to the communities who need us most."

"This new affiliation with Emory Healthcare will help us reinforce our commitment of providing exceptional care and patient-focused services in Warner Robins, Perry and the surrounding areas," said Charles G. Briscoe, president and CEO of Houston Healthcare. "For more than 60 years, we have supported our community with their health care needs and we look forward to what the future holds."

Big picture view:

Houston Healthcare includes two hospitals totaling 282 beds, seven outpatient facilities, and nine physician practices. It serves more than 300,000 patients annually with a workforce of 2,500 employees and 200 physicians.

Emory Healthcare is Georgia’s largest academic health system, with 10 hospitals, 2,811 licensed beds, and a network of more than 3,940 physicians across 70 specialties. The system employs 26,400 people and serves metro Atlanta, as well as communities throughout the state through regional partnerships.