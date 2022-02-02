Fairburn man accused of forging car repair receipts for insurance reimbursement

article

State authorities are trying to track down a Fairburn resident suspected of filing multiple fraudulent insurance claims and pocketing the reimbursement from his insurance company.

Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner said 41-year-old Eric Mosley is wanted for eight counts of insurance fraud and forgery as well as four counts of theft by taking.

"Over the course of seven months, the suspect submitted eight claims, totaling $9,222.15, to Geico for damage to vehicles that he owns," Commissioner John Kingsaid . "Mr. Mosley allegedly paid for repairs and requested reimbursement after the fact. The receipts for the repairs were discovered to be fraudulent, and investigators found that the auto repair shop the suspect claimed to use does not exist."

A Fulton County judge issued a warrant for Mosley's arrest on Jan. 26.

King's office asks anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 404-463-6363.

