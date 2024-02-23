Woman critically injured in DeKalb County house fire, 2 dogs killed

A DeKalb County woman has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a house fire early Friday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at a home on the 2400 block of Fair Lane.

Crews arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the one-story home.

Firefighters entered the burning building and found a woman lying in the hallway. They were able to pull the woman out and rush her to a local hospital. At last report, the woman remained in critical condition.

(Billy Health/FOX 5 Atlanta)

Sadly, the woman's two dogs were not able to survive the fire.

"We can only assume that maybe she was trying to rescue the dogs. We're not really sure," DeKalb County Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. "We're happy and glad that we were able to get her out."

While firefighters were able to battle back the flames, the home was extremely damaged by the blaze.

(Billy Health/FOX 5 Atlanta)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.