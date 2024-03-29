Man accused in Facebook Marketplace real-estate scam now behind bars

He’s accused of ripping off would-be house hunters in a real-estate scam. Officers arrested Jaylen Anderson. Investigators say he cheated his victims out of more than $200,000 using fake listings on Facebook Marketplace. Anderson is behind at the Gwinnett County jail.

A woman who lost more than $100,000 says at least now she’s getting some degree of justice. The past couple of months have been filled with pain and financial hardship for Luz Holdsworth.

"It definitely put a strain on the finances that we had planned for the future," Holdsworth said.

Last January, a scammer posing as a representative of a law firm in Atlanta wiped her out of more than $100,000. Holdsworth and her husband had been saving that money to a buy what they thought was a house in Ellenwood, listed on Facebook.

"I don’t think I’m going to get my money back to be honest," Holdsworth said.

Luz Holdsworth lost more than $100,000. She says at least now she’s getting some degree of justice.

Police say Jaylen Anderson fleeced at least $200,000 from Holdsworth and another set of victims back in January.

"It’s a big case," said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle, with the Gwinnett County Police Department. "The detectives are working the case pretty hard and thoroughly and identified him."

"I couldn’t believe how quickly police were able to arrest this person who has caused so much pain to me and other victims who he scammed," Holdsworth said.

House associated with the real-estate scam, according to authorities.

Holdsworth may never get back her money. But she says the arrest gives her at least some measure of relief.

"I do feel that I did receive justice for the pain that he caused me and my family. If he is locked up for a good time and learn not to do this again, that would bring me peace," Holdsworth said.

Anderson faces several charges, including theft by deception and identity theft.