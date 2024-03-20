Real estate scam victims out $200K, Gwinnett police looking for suspect

article

A 23-year-old man is wanted for leading two people to believe they were buying land in Ellenwood.

Gwinnett County police say the two victims contacted them in January 2023 and said they responded to a Facebook Marketplace ad and were led to believe they were purchasing property in Ellenwood.

They were instructed to wire large amounts of money to what they were told was a law group in Atlanta. When the victims arrived at the law offices on their closing dates, they discovered they had been scammed.

Detectives began investigating and after a lengthy investigation, identified Jaylen Anderson, 23, as their suspect. He has been charged with four counts of Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, and Records and Reports of Currency Transactions.

Anderson’s whereabouts are currently unknown. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.