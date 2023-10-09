Explosion at home rocks neighborhood in White County, residents told to report damage

article

On Oct. 8 at approximately 8:30 pm, White County E911 Communications received reports of an explosion and residential fire in the vicinity of Gunn Circle. First responders arrived promptly on the scene where they encountered three individuals who had managed to escape the blaze. All three individuals were swiftly assessed and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center by White County Emergency Medical Services. It has been confirmed that no occupants were left inside the affected residence.

The response team, comprising White County Fire Services with support from the Cleveland Fire Department, acted quickly to contain the fire and prevent its spread to nearby structures. Fire personnel achieved a successful knockdown of the blaze, and the surrounding homes were subsequently examined for damage resulting from the explosion. Throughout the night, fire personnel remained at the scene, diligently addressing hot spots to prevent any potential reignition.

In addition to the local response teams, White County Emergency Management's UAS1 (drone) was deployed to survey the area and provide overwatch for fire personnel. White County EMA's Community Emergency Response Team also joined the effort, offering assistance to firefighters in their recovery from the arduous battle against the fire.

The exact cause of the explosion and subsequent fire remains under investigation by the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Residents living within a two-mile radius who have incurred property damage due to the explosion are urged to report such damages to White County E911 Communications. They can do so by contacting 706-865-0911.