Expect delays: Evening pacing, lane closures along I-285 eastbound

Motorists on the north side of The Perimeter will want to pack a little more patience on Wednesday evening.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, drivers should expect overnight lane closures and traffic pacing in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 285 between Riverside Drive and Roswell Road.

Crews will be working on the median and bridge.

In addition, two left lanes will be closed nightly on I-285 EB between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Saturday, Oct. 12.

For more details, drivers can go to 511ga.org or use the @511Georgia app.