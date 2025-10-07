Exhibit honoring Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan unveiled at Trap Museum

The Brief Legacy of Hits album released Oct. 3 with Quan’s biggest tracks. Trap Music Museum debuted Walk Thru Time: The RHQ Experience Oct. 6. Rich As In Spirit Foundation continues his mission to inspire youth.



Award-winning recording artist Rich Homie Quan is being recognized with a national museum tour and local celebrations tied to the release of his new album, Legacy of Hits.

The project, released Oct. 3, features some of his most iconic songs, including "Type of Way," "Flex (Ooh Ooh Ooh)," and "Walk Thru."

On Monday, Oct. 6, The Trap Music Museum in Atlanta unveiled "Walk Thru Time: The RHQ Experience." The immersive exhibit chronicles Quan’s rise from Atlanta talent to international influence, featuring memorabilia, platinum plaques, and behind-the-scenes moments.

"Our son’s dream was always bigger than music," said Corey Lamar, founder of the Rich As In Spirit Foundation. "This weekend celebrates his talent, his heart, and the legacy he built for his city and fans. Through the foundation, we continue his mission to inspire and give back."

