Fulton County to declare Thursday 'Rich Homie Quan Remembrance Day'

Fulton County is planning to celebrate the life of popular rapper Rich Homie Quan with a special proclamation.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners will meet on Wednesday morning at their regular meeting.

As part of that meeting, the board will consider a proclamation declaring Sept. 19, 2024, as "Rich Homie Quan Remembrance Day."

This comes after the Atlanta City Council made a similar move on Sept. 17, the day the rapper was laid to rest.

Quan, whose legal name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died at an Atlanta hospital on Sept. 5. He was 34 years old.

His service at World Changers Church International in College Park quickly sold out, with hundreds of fans gathering to pay their respect to the man who helped shape the evolution of trap music.

Mourners say Rich Homey Quan was remembered as a light who touched and inspired so many people.

"He was an example of grace and didn’t let his ego get in the way of him being a good man," Rapper Michael "Killer Mike" Render said.

Many of the speakers said they plan to honor the Atlanta-born hitmaker by keeping his music alive.

While speakers talked about the 34-year-old's career as he climbed the charts with hits on Billboard Records, they also talked about his closeness to his family - including mother, Tammy, and his father, Corey LaMar, who was his best friend and protector.

"I lost my best friend. A kid I talked to eight or nine times a day. I was his protector. I am broken in a million pieces," LaMar told the crowd.

What happened to Rich Homie Quan?

As previously reported, the cause of Rich Homie Quan's death has not been made public yet.

According to a recently released police report, he was found sleeping on the kitchen floor by his brother at around 3 a.m. on Sept. 5. His brother then placed him on the couch.

His lifeless body was discovered later that morning by his girlfriend after she returned from dropping their child off at school.

Quan is survived by his five children, his father and his girlfriend.