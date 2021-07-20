Exclusive video: Fairburn police arrest man accused of killing his own brother

Fairburn police have closed on their one and only murder case from last year.

In the video that can only see on FOX 5, 30-year-old Nathaniel Delay was arrested on charges for his brother’s death outside of his family’s home.

"We typically don’t have more than one murder a year and this was the only one last year," said Lt. Lauren Harkins. "It’s now solved."

Police said they were called out to Delay’s family home on Monday evening on the 100 block of Revere Turn for a verbal domestic dispute in which he was allegedly involved.

"We’ve been looking for him for quite a while, and we were able to take him into custody tonight without incident," said Harkins.

In 2015, Delay was arrested for robbing a video game store in Austell at knifepoint. He was convicted on several counts of false imprisonment and armed robbery.

Tonight, he is behind bars once again. He faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

As police led him away in handcuffs, Delay said he was innocent in the murder of his brother in September 2020.

Police did not release his brother’s identity or the manner in which he died last year.

Lt. Harkins said it is very rare for them to capture a fugitive on an unrelated call like this, especially for the small town.

"It’s very rewarding," she said. "Being on patrol out there with my guys, it’s great that we can go out and just respond to just routine calls that turn out to be murder suspects and felony suspects that we can take off the street."

The Fulton County Sherriff’s Office booked Delay on the Fulton County jail on Monday evening where he awaits his day in court.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.