EXCLUSIVE: Brian Kemp talks state of 2022 governor's race

Just hours after earning a new endorsement in his re-election bid, Gov. Brian Kemp spoke exclusively with FOX 5.

"I think it just shows that we've been fighting hard, standing up for our men and women in law enforcement, doing something about violent crime, going after street racers, fulfilling my promises of what I ran on," Gov. Kemp said of the endorsement by the Police Benevolent Association of Georgia.

The endorsement announcement came one day after a newly-released poll by the Trafalgar Group showed Kemp leading in the Republican primary with 49.1% of likely GOP voters compared to former U.S. Senator David Perdue's 39.5%.

"That's what we're working for every day," said Kemp. "I mean that poll came out yesterday. It was great news, but today is a different day. My goal is to win every single day. We're working extremely hard to do that. The voters will be the ultimately poll."

Gov. Kemp also has a fundraising advantage. In the period ending Jan. 31, the Kemp campaign reported having $12.7 million on hand. Perdue's campaign had less than $900,000, though he only entered the race in early December.

"We're very proud of that. We know we've got a lot of work left to do. This is all about beating Stacey Abrams in November. We know that she's going to raise you know, tens and tens and tens and tens, probably even a hundred million dollars for this race," said Kemp.

Perdue, however, has earned the backing of former President Donald Trump. When asked about Trump's endorsement and whether having a tough primary may hurt Republicans in Gov. Kemp said he has to focus on what he can do.

"I can't control what other people are doing and who's running against me. It's a free country. It's how our process works. We're embracing that. It's an opportunity for me to share my message and to make people, you know, remember all the things that I've done and being able to talk about that now versus this summer or this fall, but make no mistake, my goal is to beat Stacey Abrams. I'm the only person in Georgia that's been able to do that. I plan on doing it again," said Kemp.

Meanwhile, Abrams and Perdue have both attacked Gov. Kemp for a proposal in the state Senate that would prohibit challengers from raising money during the legislative session.

"This attempt by incumbents to shut down their challengers' ability to raise money is politics at its worst," the Perdue campaign said in a statement.

"The legislature's been weighing in on those efforts," Kemp said. "I think it's kind of comical that David Perdue and Stacey Abrams agree. You know, both of them said--they always say we should have equity and parity, but there's not equity and parity right now. I can't raise money and they can. So, it's a little hypocritical for them to say that."

