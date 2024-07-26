Ex-Wilcox County teacher charged with 77 counts of sexual exploitation of children

article

A former teacher and coach in Wilcox County is facing dozens of counts of sexual exploitation of children, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports.

The GBI says that 34-year-old Lorenzo Dennard of Atkinson County, Georgia has been arrested and charged with 77 counts of sexual exploitation of children, three counts of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor, and one count of improper sexual contact by an employee.

The investigation began on Friday, June 21, when the Wilcox County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI for help looking into allegations that Dennard had an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

Following his arrest, Dennard was booked at the Wilcox County Jail. He has since been released on bond.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the case, call the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 467-2322, the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at (478) 987-4545, or the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477.