Ex-Douglas judge Christina Peterson due in court over nightclub incident

The Brief Former Douglas County Judge Christina Peterson’s jury trial is set to begin in Fulton County. The case stems from her June 2024 arrest outside a Buckhead nightclub; charges were later dropped. Peterson has since filed a lawsuit alleging she was slammed down and force was applied to her neck and back.



Former Douglas County Judge Christina Peterson is scheduled to go to trial in Fulton County, in a case tied to her arrest outside a Buckhead nightclub.

Peterson was taken into custody in June 2024 outside Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge following a confrontation with an Atlanta police officer, according to reporting on the case. The charges at the time included simple battery and felony obstruction. The battery charge was dropped and the felony obstruction charge was downgraded to a misdemeanor charge for obstruction.

Peterson has since filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta and an officer, alleging she was "violently slammed" to the ground and that "compressive force" was applied to her neck and back.

