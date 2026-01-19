Former Douglas County judge arrested at Buckhead nightclub files lawsuit

The Brief Former Douglas County judge Christina Peterson is suing the City of Atlanta and a police officer Lawsuit stems from her 2024 arrest outside a Buckhead nightclub; charges were later dropped Complaint alleges excessive force, including being slammed to the ground and pressure applied to her neck and back



A former Douglas County probate judge has filed a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta and a police officer, alleging excessive force during her 2024 arrest outside a Buckhead nightclub, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

What we know:

According to the complaint, Christina Peterson was taken into custody in June 2024 outside Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge following a confrontation with an officer from the Atlanta Police Department. She was charged at the time with simple battery and felony obstruction for allegedly punching an officer, but those charges were later dropped.

Peterson’s lawsuit, filed last Tuesday, names the City of Atlanta and the officer involved. The complaint alleges she was "violently slammed to the ground" and that "compressive force" was applied to her neck and back during the arrest.

According to the newspaper, the City of Atlanta has declined to comment.

PREVIOUS STORIES

What's next:

Peterson is still facing a single misdemeanor count of willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. She has pleaded not guilty and a hearing is currently scheduled for March.