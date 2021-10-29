Ex-DeKalb County detention officer charged with having sex with inmate

A former employee of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has been arrested and charged with having sexual contact with an inmate.

Officials with the sheriff's department say 23-year-old Decatur resident Keontey Damond Brown was taken into custody Thursday.

Keontey Damond Brown (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Brown is accused of bringing contraband into the DeKalb County Jail and engaging in both verbal and physical sexual conduct with an inmate while he was working as a detention officer.

The DeKalb County Sheriff fired Brown and charged him with violation of his oath of office, going inside guidelines, and first-degree sexual contact by an employee or agent. All the charges are felonies.

Brown is currently in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.

