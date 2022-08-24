Atlanta brewery gets tails wagging with puppy party

There’s a nice, big dog-friendly patio at Atlanta’s Eventide Brewery, so it makes sense that the brewery would welcome National Dog Day with open arms…and paws!

Grant Park’s Eventide Brewing is hosting a party this Friday in honor of National Dog Day, using the event as a chance to welcome in four-legged friends and their humans, serve up some refreshing beer, and shine a spotlight on pet adoption. Also on the schedule for the "furry festival" is a dog and owner look-a-like competition, pet product vendors, and an appearance by world-famous dog influencer Benny the Berner (a Bernese Mountain Dog)! And while humans can enjoy Eventide brews, the dogs won’t be left out — brewery staffers have crafted a special "puppy porter" and a "puppy pilsner" to be enjoyed by the canine attendees.

The event starts at 4 p.m. on Friday, and representatives from PAWS Atlanta will also be there with adoptable dogs. And speaking of PAWS Atlanta, Eventide will host a donation drive for the pet rescue organization, which means people are encouraged to bring items including Hill’s Science Diet adult dog food, newspapers, bleach (regular unscented), and heavy-duty tall kitchen trash bags. And get this — anyone who brings one of these items to donate gets a free print of beer!

So, ready to get those tails wagging? The party is happening on Friday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Eventide Brewing, located at 1015 Grant Street Southeast in Atlanta. Admission is free. For more information on the event, click here.