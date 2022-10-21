Fire destroys Cherokee County home, sends 2 adults to hospital

article

Cherokee County firefighters have put out a blaze at a home that sent multiple residents to the hospital early Friday morning.

Officials say the fire happened around 12:41 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of Evans Street in Woodstock, Georgia.

Crews arriving at the scene found the two-story home covered in heavy fire and quickly deployed hoses to try to put out the blaze.

According to Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services, the three residents inside were able to get out of the home safely before firefighters arrived. Two of them, identified as an adult man and woman, were taken to Kennestone Hospital for evaluation.

The Red Cross is working with to provide assistance to the homeowners.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.