Bomb threat forces evacuation at Jean Childs Young Middle School

Atlanta Public Schools officials said students and staff at Jeans Childs Young Middle School in Atlanta have evacuated the building in response to a bomb threat.

Atlanta police are investigating outside of the school, located at 3116 Benjamin E. Mays Drive.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson issued a statement:

"A bomb threat was called into Jean Childs Young Middle School this morning. For the safety and security of students and staff, the building has been evacuated and everyone was rerouted to a nearby location. All students and staff are safe. Atlanta Public Schools Police Department and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office are onsite to assist with the search of the campus. School administration is currently waiting on an all-clear. Parents should not come to the school to pick up their children. We expect to resume classes after the building has been cleared. The safety and security of our students and staff remain our top priority."

"It's scary either way, right? If there's no bomb or if there is an actual bomb," parent of a Jean Childs Young Middle eighth-grader Shani Harris said. "I don't know who woke up this morning and decided to play these games, because it's no joke."

Parents said school officials emailed and called them to alert families of the development on Wednesday.

"I'm just wondering who would want to threaten a school," eighth-grade parent Angela McCoy said.

