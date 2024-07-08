Escaped inmate denied bond for stabbing in NE Atlanta near Atlanta BeltLine

article

Bond was denied late Monday morning for the escaped inmate accused of stabbing a man to death last Friday night near the Atlanta BeltLine in northeast Atlanta.

ORIGINAL STORY: Escaped inmate arrested after deadly stabbing in NE Atlanta

William Tyler Coleman, 27, was arrested after officers responded to a stabbing on the 200 block Montgomery Ferry Road NE in northeast Atlanta.

Shortly after officers detailed Coleman, they discovered he was wanted by the Georgia Department of Corrections for an escape.

WATCH FULL HEARING

According to GDOC records, Coleman was convicted of robbery and simple battery in 2019. He was being held at the Atlanta Transitional Center at the time of his escape. GDOC has not released any details about that escape.

A lawyer representing Coleman in court Monday morning indicated that he was a longtime resident of Atlanta.

Coleman is being charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

The victim had not been identified by the medical examiner as of late Monday morning.