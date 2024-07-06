Escaped inmate arrested after deadly stabbing in NE Atlanta

article

An escaped inmate is back in custody following a deadly stabbing in northeast Atlanta on Friday night.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that 27-year-old William Coleman is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

The incident began when officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 200 block of Montgomery Ferry Road NE.

When officers got to the scene, they found the body of a man who had been stabbed multiple times. The victim's identity has not been released.

During their investigation, officers detained Coleman, who officials say matched the suspect's description.

Shortly afterward, officers discovered Coleman was wanted by the Department of Corrections for an escape.

Coleman is now in custody with the Atlanta Police Department. Officials have not shared his relationship with the victim or the circumstances that led to the stabbing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atalnta Police Department.