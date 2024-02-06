ESCAPED: Female inmate escapes while being treated at Clayton County hospital

article

A search is underway in Clayton County for an inmate who escaped from Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.

According to Clayton County Sheriff's Office, inmate Brandi Marie Cannon was being treated at the hospital after she informed officers she had swallowed drugs prior to being taken to jail.

Cannon was apparently able to slip out of her handcuffs and pulled a fire alarm in order to escape.

Cannon is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing black tights and a camouflage T-shirt.

Cannon was arrested for theft of stolen property, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of tools during a crime, giving a false name and violation of Georgia's controlled substances act.

If anyone sees Cannon, they should call 911.