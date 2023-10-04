Harrison High School coach accused of soliciting sex from student

article

A Harrison High School teacher and coach has been accused of having sex with a student under the age of 16.

Eric Taylor Butler, 28, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of sexual assault by a teacher, principal, assistant principal or other administrator and solicitation of sodomy.

The Marietta Daily Journal reports Butler talked the student into performing oral sex on him in September. Warrants obtained by the publication also outline how Butler began communicating with the victim via text and phone calls starting in June 2023 and continuing through last week.

The warrants state Butler allegedly had the student refer to him as "daddy" or "d1" and Butler would call the student "mommy" or "m1."

Cobb County Detention Center records show Butler was booked into the facility Wednesday. He is being held on just over $55,000 bond, according to jail records.

The Harrison High School’s website listed Butler as an assistant baseball coach and social studies teacher.

In a letter from the principal to the school community obtained by FOX 5, they wrote in part:

"The accusations are troubling and most importantly, we are supporting the alleged victim in every possible way. We are also cooperating and working closely with the authorities to conclude the investigation as quickly as possible."

A statement from the Cobb County School District obtained by the Marietta Daily Journal echoes those sentiments and directs students, staff, and parents to visit cobbshield.com for more on the district’s school safety plan.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.