Enjoying the great outdoors at Douglasville’s Foxhall Resort

Earlier this month, the Good Day Atlanta team visited Douglasville’s Foxhall Resort, site of the first-ever Lost Art Music Fest. And if you were watching that morning, you know that we were immediately taken with the metro Atlanta retreat’s natural beauty and peaceful atmosphere.

So, we decided it was worth another visit to further explore this local hidden gem.

Foxhall Resort & Residences is located along the Chattahoochee River, spread out over just more than 1,000 acres in Douglas County. Billed as a "sporting and outdoor retreat," the property features a wide variety of nature-based experiences including kayaking and paddle boarding, ATV rides, clay shooting and trophy fishing.

Along with the outdoor sports, Foxhall staffers say they’re also equipped to host weddings and other group events thanks to on-site amenities including a newly-opened clubhouse that houses a market, retail shop, and farm-to-table restaurant and bar Pheasant Blue.

Visitors in the near future will also notice ongoing construction on the property’s residences; the first phase of residential sales is currently underway, with more planned to go on sale later this year.

For more information on visiting Foxhall Resort & Residences and the activities available there, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning doing a little ATV-riding on this unique metro Atlanta destination.

