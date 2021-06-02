Live music returns with next weekend’s Lost Art Music Festival

After a long year with extremely limited options to attend concerts, live music might seem like something of a "lost art."

But the lineup at next weekend’s first-ever Lost Art Music Festival will quickly prove that artists are in peak form and ready to return to the stage.

Lost Art Music Festival Presented by Cathead Distillery is happening next weekend at Douglasville’s Foxhall Resort, kicking off Friday evening and continuing with a full day of music on Saturday, June 12.

Described as a "boutique, curated Americana music festival" by founder Jim Ethridge, the festival features artists including Birmingham-based soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Charleston folk duo Shovels & Rope, husband-and-wife soul-rock duo The War and Treaty, and Ben Nichols, guitarist and vocalist for indie Southern rock band Lucero.

Athens band The Pink Stones will take the stage at 2:15 p.m., performing tunes from their critically acclaimed debut album, "Introducing...The Pink Stones," released in April on the New West Records imprint Normaltown Records.

Along with the music, Cathead Distillery and New Belgium Brewing will be on-site serving up drinks, while local food trucks will make the trip to Douglasville to feed hungry fans.

Due to new CDC and state recommendations, Ethridge tells Good Day Atlanta that there is no vaccine or negative test requirement for attendees, but they will need to fill out a brief health survey prior to entry. The festival site, meanwhile, is outdoors and spread out over more than 1,100 acres.

For more information on the Lost Art Music Festival lineup, tickets, and safety measures, click over to the event’s website here. And click the video player to check out our morning getting a sneak peek ahead of the big event.

