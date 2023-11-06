Employee shot at Quality Inn in Cobb County, police say

An employee was shot earlier today at the Quality Inn on Cobb Place Boulevard NW in Cobb County, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

CCPD says their officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. The employee was not killed, but police were unable to provide his or her condition.

Police also have not provided information about a possible suspect or circumstances around the shooting.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the possible shooter is asked to call Cobb County Police.

