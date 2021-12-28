Emory University switches to remote learning amid COVID-19 case spike

Emory University announced Tuesday it would move to virtual learning in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant.

Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves relayed the news to students and staff on Tuesday.

"I understand that beginning the semester with remote learning and teaching is inconvenient, particularly for students and families who have already made travel arrangements, faculty who have planned in-person coursework, and staff who have made countless adjustments to their protocols throughout the past two years. But we must be adaptable during this surge so we can continue our important work—learning, teaching, creating, and discovering—in the face of this ever-evolving pandemic."

In a statement, Fenves said undergraduate, graduate and professional courses will start the spring semester online and plan to transition to in-person learning on Jan. 31. The change excludes clinical and research activities, School of Medicine courses, and other select activities.

Fenves said more than 97% of our Emory community members have been vaccinated and all students, faculty, and staff are required to receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 19.

Residence halls will remain open to begin the spring semester. Students are not required to change their move-in plans but all are encouraged to delay their return to campus.

The campus will remain open to all employees.

Research activities will continue as scheduled with the appropriate safety precautions currently in place.

