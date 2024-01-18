Emory University alum's epic journey walking coast-to-coast

Expand / Collapse search
Man walking across America

Holden Minor Ringer is trying to walk all the way across America. What he said during his stop in Atlanta.

ATLANTA - A former Emory University student is more than halfway through his goal of walking from Washington State to Washington D.C. On Wednesday and Thursday, he braved Atlanta's below-freezing temperatures during what could be the final few months of his trek.

Walking thousands of miles in all terrain and weather sounds like many people's worst nightmare, but for almost a year, Holden Minor Ringer has walked more than 3,400 miles. 

All bundled up with no real rush to go, Thursday, Holden explained the thought process behind his hopes to join the list of people who've walked across America.

In short, he asks, "Why not?"

He told FOX 5's Alex Whittler it all started years ago while he was studying for an exam. He says he looked outside and wished he was anywhere else and yearned for a walk. Thursday was the 300th day of his cross-country walk, and dry, wintry chill doesn't seem to faze him. 

"I've walked in the middle of the night, crossed deserts, walked in rainstorms and dealt with everything in between," he said.

Equipped with a backpack perched in a stroller that people often mistake for his child, he says he has everything he needs right in front of him.

"As long as it's above 20 degrees, and you're moving, it's not that bad," he said. "I'll put hand warmers in my sleeping bag to keep myself warmer."

Along the way, he has crossed paths with generous people.

"When you're on the side of a highway dodging trucks and diapers, every now and then, someone says they'll take you to a hotel. If someone offers help, you've got to be willing to take it," Holden said.

For more information about Holden's months-long trip, click here.