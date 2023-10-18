Emory physician placed on leave due to alleged antisemitic remarks on social media

article

In a recent development, a physician at the Emory Winship Cancer Institute has been placed on leave due to alleged antisemitic remarks made on social media.

Dr. Abeer Abou-Yabis, who serves as a hematologist and assistant professor at Emory University, has been with the institution since 2018. Her photo and profile page on the Emory University website have been removed.

Emory Winship Cancer Institute released a statement addressing the situation, expressing deep regret for any distress that Dr. Abou-Yabis' comments may have caused. The statement also reaffirms their commitment to providing unbiased care to their patients.