Driver may have crashed car into Emory Hillandale Hospital ER intentionally, police say

Investigators believe the driver of the car that crashed into the emergency room at Emory Hillandale Hospital on Monday afternoon did it intentionally.

The driver, whose name has not been released, is undergoing psychological evaluation at the hospital, police say.

The man was one of two people hurt in the crash. The other injured was an employee who was standing near the immediate area inside the hospital where the crash occurred.

The employee’s name has not been released.

Charges are pending.

The case remains under investigation.