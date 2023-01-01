Emory Healthcare welcomes first babies of 2023

article

Move over Baby New Year, Emory Healthcare just welcomed two new baby boys into the world in 2023, and they are ready for their close-up.

First, we have the adorable baby Julien. He was born to parents Dasia and Glen at Emory University Hospital Midtown at 12:46 a.m.

A spokesperson for the facilities said another bundle of baby boy joy was born at Emory Hillandale about an hour and a half later.

Emory Healthcare welcomes baby boy Quincy on Jan. 1, 2023. (Credit: Emory Hillandale Hospital) (Supplied)

Say ‘hello’ to baby Quincy. His moms Lauren and Nicole said he couldn't wait to meet them, so he came a couple of days early.

The two had no idea whether they were having a boy or girl before going into labor, so this birth came with all sorts of surprises. He is 7 pounds and 28 ounces.

If you know of any babies who were born around metro Atlanta close to the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day, send their photos and a short blurb about them to newstipsatlanta@fox.com for a chance to be featured.