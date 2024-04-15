First Tax Day Baby born at Emory Decatur Hospital awarded scholarship

article

Eleanor Grace was born lucky.

She was the first baby to be delivered at Emory Decatur Hospital on April 15, which also happened to be Tax Day. Thanks to a partnership with Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan, she won a scholarship for college before she could even open her eyes.

"I was so surprised, but I am super excited and know this will be a huge blessing to our family," said Eleanor’s mother, MaryGrace Fox.

The new Tax Day Baby program is designed to raise awareness about the importance of saving for college and financial planning.

"After a baby is born, parents immediately start thinking about the future and how they can help make their child’s dreams come true," said Jen Schuck, CEO of Emory Decatur Hospital. "We are thrilled that the first baby born on tax day at Emory Decatur Hospital now has a savings contribution from Georgia’s Path2College 529 that will support their higher education aspirations."

Eleanor was given $1,529 towards her future.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Eleanor Grace and her mom were awarded a college scholarship since she was born on Tax Day 2024, April 15.(Credit: Path2College 529 Plan)

"We are excited to help Eleanor jump-start her college savings with this contribution to her Path2College 529 Plan," said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley. "These savings may be used for qualified higher education expenses such as tuition, room and board, books, supplies and more."

She's not the only baby making the big bucks this year. One random, special baby born in Georgia this year will be awarded a $5,529 college scholarship as part of the 2024 Path2College Newborn Sweepstakes.

To enter, parents, grandparents, and guardians of Georgia babies born in 2024 can check out the Path2College 529 website until April 15, 2025, for official rules, prize details and a chance to win.

For more information, you can visit the website or call 877-424-4377.