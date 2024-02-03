Emergency response times rise due to EMT, paramedic shortage

There continues to be a shortage of paramedics and EMTs across the country, leading to longer response times to emergencies.

According to the Journal of Emergency Medical Services, EMTs and paramedics face an annual turnover rate of 20%-30%.

"The cost of business has increased by 40% or more, but the reimbursement has not been able to keep pace," explained Larry Richardson from AmeriPro Health.

Richardson attributed the staffing issues to increased demand and burnout stemming from the pandemic, as well as to inflation. He warned that these factors can lead to slower response times and hospital backups.

"There's a lot involved with inter-facility transportation, like moving patients from one hospital to another. This can create a bottleneck in the hospitals," Richardson said.

He added, "You have 911 units holding the walls at hospitals because there's not enough room to accommodate people."

EMT, paramedic shortage: What can be done?

So, what's the solution? Recently, a Washington congresswoman introduced the Para-EMT Act in the House in November. If passed, it would provide grants aimed at workforce retention, especially in rural communities, and grants to assist veterans in becoming EMTs.

"The industry's growth is phenomenal, which is a good thing. However, keeping up with the labor force and the workforce to sustain this growth will be a challenge," Richardson concluded.

Grady EMS Academy recruiting veterans

Grady EMS, as well as other providers across the country, are dealing with a shortage of EMTs and paramedics—a problem that has been amplified by high burnout rates and the ongoing pandemic.

To address this shortage, Atlanta's most well-known medical provider is now turning to military veterans. They are offering scholarships for the Grady EMS Academy, a program that covers the cost of training for these veterans.

READ MORE ABOUT SOME VETERANS GOING THROUGH THE GRADY EMS ACADEMY

Kayla Aenchbacher, a Grady paramedic and lead EMT instructor at the Grady EMS Academy, notes that many of the veterans she teaches bring with them hands-on medical experience from their time in the military.

Aenchbacher also mentions that up to 75% of their program's graduates typically find employment with Grady EMS.