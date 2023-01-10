Three armed customers stop panty-clad robbery suspect wielding gun, police say

A couple is being held in the Gilmer County Adult Center without bond after an attempted robbery that onlookers can only describe as ‘bizarre'. One of the suspects used a pair of panties as a face mask to conceal his identity.

On Jan. 9, Shawn Sutton and his partner Melody Sutton went to the Ideal Mart on Old Northcutt Road in Ellijay. Police say Shawn entered the store posing as a customer looking to buy an energy drink while Melody waited in the car outside.

After grabbing the drink, the police report says Shawn pulled up a pair of women's panties from around his neck to cover his face. The report says he then went behind the counter and pointed a .45 caliber pistol at the clerk's head, demanding money.

As Georgia is an open carry state, a customer legally carrying a concealed pistol took out his firearm to stop the robbery. A second customer in the store went to his car to get his own pistol, then helped the first customer subdue the suspect. A third customer pumping gas outside the shop noticed what was going on and grabbed his weapon before coming inside to assist.

When the suspect was disarmed, the first customer gave verbal instructions to the other two not to shoot him.

Law enforcement arrived on the scene at this point and took over.

Police say Shawn failed to comply with their commands and was tased before being taken into custody.

Melody Sutton (Credit: Clayton County Police Department) (Supplied)

Melody, who was still sitting in the car parked on the side of the store was also arrested.

Shawn was charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His mugshot was not yet available.

Charges against Melody, if any, were not made public.