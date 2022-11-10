Police: 10-year-old DeKalb County boy missing after getting off bus

article

DeKalb County police are asking for your help finding a 10-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday.

Officials say 10-year-old Elijah was last seen Wednesday near Arbor Hill Road in DeKalb County.

According to investigators, Elijah got off his bus but never went home.

The missing boy is described as being 4-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 60 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Elijah was last known to be wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, and black jacket. He was also carrying his backpack.

If you have any information or have seen the missing boy, call the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.