ELECTION RESULTS: All Races 2020 Georgia Primary
ATLANTA - Georgia is holding its 2020 presidential and general primary on Tuesday, June 9. The primary was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voters endured heat, pouring rain and waits as long as five hours in some locations.
Majority of polls closed at 7 p.m., however some locations extended hours as a result of voting issues. Those issues have raised questions about the emerging battleground state’s ability to manage elections in November.
U.S. House - Democrat & Republican
Georgia Senate - Democrat & Republican
Georgia House - Democrat & Republican
Here is a master view of all results from the night: