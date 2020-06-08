ELECTION RESULTS: All Races 2020 Georgia Primary

Georgia is holding its 2020 presidential and general primary on Tuesday, June 9. The primary was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voters endured heat, pouring rain and waits as long as five hours in some locations.



Majority of polls closed at 7 p.m., however some locations extended hours as a result of voting issues. Those issues have raised questions about the emerging battleground state’s ability to manage elections in November.

U.S. President - Democrat

U.S. Senate - Democrat

U.S. House - Democrat & Republican

Georgia Senate - Democrat & Republican

Georgia House - Democrat & Republican

Advertisement

Georgia Judicial Race

Clayton County

Cobb County

DeKalb County

Fulton County

Gwinnett County

Counties B-D

Counties F-G

Counties H-M

Counties N-R

Counties T-W

Here is a master view of all results from the night: