El Salvadorian man wanted on rape charges in New York arrested in Georgia

Adairsville police made a stunning discovery after pulling over a man driving with an expired license plate and without a driver's license.

Police initiated a traffic stop on a black Dodge Charger at 8:04 p.m. on March 13.

The driver, identified as Horacio Bonilla-Garcia, told police he did not have a license, but pulled out an El Salvador ID card.

Bonilla-Garcia was arrested for driving while unlicensed. As the authorities were entering his information into the system, they noticed he had an active warrant through immigration for a violation pertaining to a prior deportation.

While he was being fingerprinted, police also learned there was an active felony warrant for his arrest in Suffolk County in the state of New York. Under the alias Marcelino Bonilla, he was wanted for rape-strong arm.

Bonilla-Garcia was taken to the Bartow County Jail without incident as he await extradition to New York.