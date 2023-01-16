Ebenezer Baptist Church hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration

Ebenezer Baptist Church will hold its 54th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Commemorative Service today.

The service features a lineup of guest speakers who will reflect on King's legacy from the church where the civil rights icon used to pastor. A couple

King would be 94 years old today.

The church hosted President Joe Biden during its traditional MLK Sunday service. Biden called King one of his few "political heroes" and his life and legacy "show us the way and we should pay attention."

MLK Jr. Day events in Atlanta

King's hometown will also honor his legacy of community service. The King Center will host its annual commemorative service at 10 a.m.

The Children's Museum of Atlanta will host educational events and parades Monday morning and afternoon.

The Atlanta History Center will present a choir performance, civil rights-themed trivia and provide free access to exhibits.

The DeKalb County branch of the NAACP will host its annual MLK Jr. Day parade at 11 a.m. from Green Pastures Christian Ministries in Decatur.