Eat more what? Chick-fil-A opens new concept restaurant in Maryland offering burgers

You would think after 77 years, Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A would be completely satisfied with their menu items and flavors, but that would be far from the truth and its latest concept restaurant is the proof.

Next to the familiar chicken sandwiches are an assortment of golden-brown onion rings, sweet potato tots, crispy Brussel sprouts, wings, and even burgers.

It also is changing the way to order. All orders will be taken digitally for pickup, delivery and catering. While mobile pickup is available.

The name comes from the original blue menu found at the very first restaurant started by Founder S. Truett Cathy.

The goal is to test new flavors and broaden selections.

"Little Blue Menu is a great opportunity to expose people to new flavors," said Senior Culinary Lead Developer Stuart Tracy. "Now more than ever, people are looking for easy, convenient and most importantly, delicious delivery options, and we’re excited to provide that."

Tracy says guest feedback will be imperative to its success.

"Born on the bay and loved across the USA – nothing says Maryland pride like OLD BAY," said Senior Director of Marketing & E-Commerce Luna Ravenna of McCormick & Company. "We’re thrilled to combine the beloved flavors Marylanders know and love with Little Blue Menu’s offerings."

About 125 full- and part-time staff will be employed at the new location.

To celebrate its open, Chick-fil-A also donated $25,000 to Feeding America to support local hunger relief efforts of Capital Area Food Bank, a certified member of Feeding America. The concept restaurant will also be part of the Chick-fil-A Shared Table, which redirects surplus food to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need.

Little Blue Menu College Park will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, but as with all Chick-fil-A restaurants, it’s closed Sundays.